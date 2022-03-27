CHP investigating deadly highway crash in East Bay

The CHP is investigating a deadly highway crash in the East Bay.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the I-580 and I-238 interchange, north of Hayward.

SEE ALSO: Cars collide, narrowly missing San Jose cyclist: video

Investigators said a car went down an embankment, hit a pole, and burst into flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: One dead after two separate shootings near San Jose State

The CHP says that no other cars were involved.

Advertisement

It's unclear what made the driver veer off the highway.