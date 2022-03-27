CHP investigating deadly highway crash in East Bay
HAYWARD, Calif. - The CHP is investigating a deadly highway crash in the East Bay.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the I-580 and I-238 interchange, north of Hayward.
Investigators said a car went down an embankment, hit a pole, and burst into flames.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP says that no other cars were involved.
It's unclear what made the driver veer off the highway.