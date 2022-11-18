CHP investigating freeway shooting on Bay Bridge near Treasure Island

California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on the Bay Bridge Friday night.

The shooting was reported in the westbound direction near Treasure Island at around 10:23 p.m. The left lanes are blocked.

CHP said at least one person was injured from flying debris in connection to this shooting. There was no word on their condition.

There were no other reported injuries. There was no word of any arrests or suspects. No further details were immediately available.

Traffic is impacted.

This is a breaking news story.