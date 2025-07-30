CHP investigating shooting on I-880 near San Leandro

article

The Brief According to CHP, the shooting occurred on southbound I-880, between Davis Street and Marina Boulevard, on Wednesday. No injuries were reported. Officers briefly shutdown the southbound lanes to look for evidence, but later reopened them.



The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting along an East Bay freeway on Wednesday.

According to CHP Hayward, shots were fired on southbound Interstate 880 between Davis Street and Marina Boulevard.

Authorities said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of the highway as they combed the scene for evidence, but later reopened them.

The Source: California Highway Patrol Hayward



