Antioch man arrested in East Bay freeway shootings

The Brief David Milburn, 33, of Antioch allegedly led the CHP on a chase, during which the man allegedly threw a handgun and two high-capacity magazines out of his car. Police connected him to two shootings that had occurred just hours prior, according to the CHP. Milburn was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon at a vehicle and multiple counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.



A 33-year-old man was arrested in Dixon in connection to a pair of Bay Area freeway shootings, one of which left another motorist injured.

David Milburn of Antioch was arrested about 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday after a brief pursuit with the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported that units attempted to stop Milburn, who was driving a white Chrysler Crossfire on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 near Midway Road just south of Dixon.

However, Milburn allegedly refused to stop and led the CHP on a chase, during which the man allegedly threw a handgun and two high-capacity magazines out of his car window.

Milburn was arrested shortly after the chase without further incident, and police connected him to two shootings that had occurred just hours prior, according to the CHP.

What we know:

Just after 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, a man was admitted to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek with a gunshot wound, reporting to authorities that he was shot while driving westbound on State Route 4 near Willow Pass Road.

Then about five hours later, just before 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, another motorist reported to police that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire as he was driving eastbound on State Route 24, near State Route 13 in Oakland.

Milburn was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon at a vehicle and multiple counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the CHP.

He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is being held on $1 million bail, according to Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff jail records.