CHP makes more carjacking, gun arrests in Oakland, East Bay

The California Highway Patrol has made more carjacking and gun-related arrests in Oakland as part of the agency's original blitz last month, the governor's office announced on Tuesday.

Since Feb. 5, CHP officers have arrested 168 suspects, recovered 360 stolen vehicles, and seized 16 crime-linked firearms, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release.

That includes the 71 arrests and 145 stolen cars recovered during a five-day period from Feb. 5 to 9, when 120 additional CHP officers were deployed to Oakland.

The most recently announced arrests were made by the normal 72 officers who traditionally work in Oakland and the East Bay, officials said.

"The California Highway Patrol is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Californians," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. "Collaborating with our law enforcement partners in Oakland, we are making a difference — and making the entire East Bay region safer."

Suspects were arrested by the CHP for charges including possession of stolen property, auto theft, transportation of narcotics, DUI, and felony gun possession, as well as arrests for outstanding warrants.

The arrests were a result of undercover operations and uniformed patrol and were carried out in coordination with allied local law enforcement agencies in recent weeks following the initial five-day surge, the governor said.