CHP: Newborn ejected from SUV in rollover accident was found safe in car seat carrier

A 6-week-old baby, who was ejected from a vehicle in Turlock, was found by Highway Patrol officers on the shoulder of the roadway, unharmed and still strapped to his child car seat following a rollover crash.

The accident happened on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 99, near West Main Avenue.

The baby was in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with his parents and two-year-old brother when the crash happened. His father, 29-year-old Ulizes Benitez, was behind the wheel. The CHP said for some reason he veered sharply to the right, causing the SUV to cross a lane and roll over down an embankment.

"Emergency personnel arrived on scene and located the infant on the shoulder still strapped to his carrier," officers said in a press release. The baby's brother and both parents suffered minor injuries, and they were all taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

“This child is very fortunate,” CHP officer Thomas Olsen told the Modesto Bee. “This is an unusual and rare circumstance where the child is ejected from the vehicle and appears to be unharmed.”

Olsen said the base of the infant’s car seat was not secured properly. The officer said the case serves as a reminder to parents to get their children's car seats checked to make sure they are correctly installed.

