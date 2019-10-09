CHP: PG&E worker shot at in Colusa County

A PG&E worker was shot at Tuesday evening in Colusa County, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported around 7:48 p.m. by a PG&E employee who told officers he traveling in a marked company vehicle along Interstate 5, just north of the Maxwell Rest Area, when a white pickup truck pulled up next to him.

He told officers he then heard what sounded like a gunshot and his passenger side window shattered. The driver said he feels he was targeted for being in a PG&E vehicle.

After further investigation and additional evidence, CHP confirmed that the vehicle had been struck by a bullet.

PG&E issued a statement regarding the incident saying the safety of its customers and employees is paramount:

The safety of our customers and employees is PG&E’s primary responsibility. We know that turning off the power for safety is not popular with some, but it is needed for public safety. Our employees are working hard to ensure that our system operates safely and that power will be restored quickly after the weather passes. We remind our customers that our employees are your neighbors and they are out in our service area doing their jobs.

The driver of the utility vehicle was not injured in the shooting.