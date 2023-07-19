CHP says pedestrian vs. vehicle collision on I-80 involved Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department

article

California Highway Patrol in Oakland confirms the backup on Interstate 80 at Powell Street Wednesday evening was because of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that involved Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department.

CHP said the male pedestrian suffered major injuries when they were struck at around 8 p.m. but were not more specific.

Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was first involved in a pursuit in a vehicle, but crashed and exited the vehicle when they were struck. CHP said they are investigating the pedestrian-involved collision, but did not have information as to why the vehicle was being pursued.

Two eastbound lanes of the interstate were shutdown from about 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. One of the westbound lanes was also closed during the same time frame.

KTVU has reached out to Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office for more details on the background of this pursuit.