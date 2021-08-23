CHP seeks help in Oakland hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian

The Highway Patrol has asked the public’s help in a hit-and-run in Oakland over the weekend that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Officers said the incident initially began with a report of a pedestrian "stumbling in-and-out of lanes" on northbound Interstate 880 north of High Street early Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m.

As officers responded, the CHP received additional reports that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian at the same location.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man lying on the right shoulder of the freeway.

"He was alive, however severely wounded," the CHP said, adding that the victim was rushed to a regional trauma center for treatment.

As of Saturday, the man had not been identified, officers said.

The CHP urged the public for its help in the case. "Currently there is no evidence on the hit-and-run vehicle, nor any additional information provided from the initial witnesses," officers said. Investigators did note that the impact of the collision likely left damage to the front end of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Officers asked anyone with information about the case to call the CHP Oakland Area office at (510) 457-2875, or contact CHP’s investigative tip line at 1 (800) TELL-CHP.