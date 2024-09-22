CHP seeks witnesses in fatal hit-and-run involving woman jumping from car

A Pleasant Hill woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle and being struck by multiple other vehicles on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore on Saturday night, and the California Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to share what they know.

CHP received reports at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday that a person, later identified as a 24-year-old woman, had jumped or rolled out of the passenger seat of a black, 2018 Audi under "suspicious circumstances," that was traveling eastbound on I-580 near First Street.

The woman was then struck by multiple vehicles.

The Audi driver allegedly briefly stopped on the shoulder before driving off. The driver later reported what happened after they got to Tracy, according to a CHP press release.

The victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested for alleged felony hit-and-run.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the scene or was involved to contact the CHP's Dublin office at (925) 828-0466.