CHP steps up enforcement on Bay Area freeways amid record holiday travel volume

The Brief AAA estimates a record 8.9 million drivers will have traveled over the 4th of July holiday weekend. The California Highway Patrol is beefing up enforcement through Sunday night, looking for speeders and drunk drivers. Since Thursday evening, the CHP Golden Gate Division has made 248 arrests, including 207 for DUI.



Drivers encountered plenty of company on Bay Area freeways Sunday, as people headed home from their 4th of July destinations. The California Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement, looking for speeders and drunk drivers.

Increased holiday traffic on California roads

Nearly nine million people traveled throughout California over the past few days, according to a AAA estimate, a record for the holiday weekend.

"We're seeing more people out there on the roads. This is a blockbuster holiday travel season for us," said Sgt. Andrew Barclay with the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division.

CHP "Holiday Enforcement Period"

With that increased volume, the CHP is increasing their presence by beefing up patrols across the Bay Area through Sunday night.

"We knew it was going to be busy. We staffed accordingly," said Barclay. "It kept our officers very busy."

By the numbers:

From 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Sunday, the CHP Golden Gate Division made 248 arrests, including 207 for DUI, issued 5,429 citations, and towed 346 vehicles.

"Know we are out there. And if you choose to drive impaired, we are looking for you," said Barclay.

The CHP says the stepped-up holiday enforcement will continue through 11:59pm Sunday.

Lower gas prices spur extra travel volume

On I-80 Sunday, many drivers were feeling that added traffic volume.

What they're saying:

"When you drive in California, it takes you time. You just get used to it," said Jim McNeney, who's headed back to Vancouver, Canada.

"It took us an hour to get from Vallejo over to San Rafael," said Wade Carll of Reno, Nevada.

The extra cars are due in part to relief at the pump, with California gas prices at their lowest level since 2021.

"The gas is cheaper at $4.69. Can't complain," said Siamack Sioshansi of San Francisco.

KTVU found gas as low as $4.15 in Berkeley.

