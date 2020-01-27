CHP: Targeted shooting on I-580 in Oakland leaves 1 injured

article

Officers are investigating a targeted freeway shooting in Oakland that left a man injured Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the shooting happened around 9:53 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580 near Keller Avenue.

Officers said two masked suspects traveling in a white SUV hatchback, opened fire on a white four-door Infiniti sedan.

Four people were inside the sedan, including two children ages 1 and 4.

A man who was in the front passenger seat of the car was struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, officers said.

The woman who was driving the car and the two young girls were not injured.

CHP said the shooting incident appears to be targeted.

