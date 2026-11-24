The Brief California influencer Christie Miller, known online as the "Chief Joy Officer," died following a battle with stage 4 breast cancer and announced her passing in a pre-recorded Instagram video. Wearing a bright unicorn hoodie, the 60-year-old Long Beach resident shared a final message of gratitude with her 60,000 followers and spoke of reuniting with her late husband, Mark Miller. A statement posted to her account Monday confirmed she died peacefully surrounded by love.



A California influencer known for her cheerful demeanor died following a battle with breast cancer, announcing her own death in a pre-recorded video.

Christie Miller, 60, who called herself the "Chief Joy Officer," shared her final words with her 60,000 Instagram followers while wearing a bright unicorn hoodie.

"Hey, hey, hey! It’s Christie Miller, and if you are seeing this video — it means that I am dead," she said. "I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie ... feeling absolute bliss, with no regret with how I played the game of life and how I won."

Miller was a Long Beach native, according to the California Post.

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Reuniting with her late husband

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Miller said that she would be reunited with her husband of 36 years, Mark Miller, who died of pancreatic cancer in June 2025, a loss she had openly shared on her social media account.

Throughout her illness, Miller documented both her battle with stage 4 breast cancer and her preparations for the end of her life. She was diagnosed in 2022.

A final message on grief and gratitude

What they're saying:

"Now, Dr. Seuss has a saying that I think is actually wrong. It goes like this: ‘Don’t be sad because it’s over, be happy because it happened,’" Miller said in the video.

"So, if you’re missing me, please be sad. It’s normal to be sad. But also be happy that we got to spend time together — whether it was in-person friends, a chance meeting, or we’ve known each other forever."

Miller previously said she would not "cross the veil" alone, explaining that she planned to bring her 11-year-old dog, Winnie, who had stage 2 kidney disease, so they could join her husband and be whole again.

A statement posted to her Instagram said she passed away on Monday.

"Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning, absolutely surrounded by love," the post read.

It's unclear when she recorded the video.