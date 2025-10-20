Ex-San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has law enforcement certification suspended

Ousted San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus has had her law enforcement certification suspended by the state following her removal from office last week.

State suspends certification

What we know:

The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) suspended Corpus’ certification, citing findings that she abused her power while leading the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspension means Corpus cannot currently serve as a peace officer anywhere in California.

Removal after misconduct findings

The backstory:

Last week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove Corpus after retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James Emerson released a 42-page advisory opinion. The report found that Corpus violated conflict-of-interest laws and retaliated against deputies who challenged her authority.

While the findings were not criminal, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine if any laws were broken.

Following her removal, Corpus announced her retirement.

Corpus was elected in 2022 as the county’s first Latina sheriff and is now the first sheriff in California ever removed by a county board of supervisors.

Undersheriff Dan Perea is currently serving as the county’s acting sheriff.

Some supervisors have called for a special election to fill the position as soon as legally possible, regardless of the cost.

Legal battles continue

What's next:

Corpus has indicated she plans to file another wrongful termination lawsuit against the county, in addition to five existing lawsuits she has already filed in state and federal court.

Under the county’s charter amendment, there is no further option for her to appeal the board’s decision.