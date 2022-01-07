Christina Raymond vigil: mourners gather for woman stabbed allegedly by ex

Dozens of candles and bright bouquets of flowers marked the spot where 35-year-old Christina Raymond’s body was found in the backseat of her car.

She was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in Milpitas. Police say she was stabbed.

The suspect put Raymond in the backseat of her own vehicle and led police on a chase to Fremont where he crashed at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Kato Drive.

"There are no words for that. It’s very tragic," said Raymond’s new boyfriend Lennart Persson.

Persson said he was on the phone with Raymond when she realized she was being followed while making Door Dash deliveries. He said her death has been devastating, and he misses her every day.

"You say you meet that one girl who changes your life. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And you were my once in a lifetime," said Persson during the candlelight vigil.

Family and friends said Raymond was loyal, funny, and had a heart of gold. "She loved to dance, and she loved music. And she was so vibrant," said one friend at the vigil.

Police arrested Anthony Jon Juco. Juco suffered injuries from the crash and also had "self inflicted" wounds.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday in Santa Clara County.