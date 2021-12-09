Christmas tree in Jack London Square repaired after being torched

The Grinch who tried to burn down the Jack London Square holiday tree will not steal Christmas after all.

Crews are working to fully restore the charred tree after the apparent arsonist set it on fire on Monday.

Burned branches were cut off, debris and burned lights were removed, and the tree was inspected to make sure it's safe.

The Oakland Fire Department said someone on a bike apparently used a spray-can accelerant and lighter to set the 52-foot tree on fire.

However, no arrests have been made.

The official tree lighting will be held Saturday Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Jack London Square.

There will be live entertainment featuring laser light shows, snowfall, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, and a special appearance by Santa.

