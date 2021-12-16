City of Berkeley plans expansion of neighborhood surveillance cameras

The City of Berkeley is planning to install security cameras in several neighborhoods. The City Council approved a new safety plan as the city deals with concerns over gun violence, and other crime.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin said the cameras will cost $1.3 million and will likely be installed in early 2022. He said the cameras are just one tool in a larger plan to keep the city safe. "We do think that one, this could be a deterrent. And two, this could assist in active investigations," said Arreguin. "There are neighborhoods in our cities where on a weekly basis they hear gunfire. Additionally we see other crime occurring throughout our city. Whether it's catalytic converter theft or car thefts."

Some shoppers we spoke with on Berkeley's 4th Street said they aren't sure cameras are that effective. "I'm more for like restorative and reformation over preventative because if anything it’s just keeping the cycle going," said Mica Mosqueda. "Because there’s a lot of places there’s security cameras but people still break in."

The City of Berkeley has already used cameras as a crime fighting tool. Back in 2019, 17 cameras were placed at San Pablo Park in response to a string of shootings. There are also cameras at the Berkeley Marina.

The latest plan is part of a larger $5 million safety effort that would include launching a Ceasefire program and evaluating traffic safety. These enhancements also come after the city redirected millions of dollars away from the police department.

"While we're having that conversation about re-imagining public safety we can't ignore the immediate issues we are having right now," said Arreguin.