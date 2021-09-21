Oakland could build 1,500 units for homeless through White House program

Oakland city officials and the Biden administration are coming together to build housing for 1,500 homeless people.

Through the administration's new ‘House America’ initiative, Mayor Libby Schaaf says Oakland will build new housing within the next 16 months.

Her announcement comes the same day as a groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing development in East Oakland. The housing development with have 55 units and 25 percent will go to the homeless community.

"It's moments like this that give a rise to hope in this community," said Oakland City Council member Treva Reid at the groundbreaking ceremony.

According to the Associated Press, Biden's ‘House America’ initiative intends to deliver 100,000 affordable housing units nationwide over three years through a series of administrative changes.

Last week Governor Gavin Newsom signed a group of bills with the goal of easing California's housing shortage.

The controversial new law will allow property owners to turn land built for a single-family home into two or even four units in California.