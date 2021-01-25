City of San Jose announces 6 finalists for chief of police

The City of San Jose on Monday announced six finalists for police chief, including four internal candidates.

The internal candidates are three deputy chiefs and a police captain. Piedmont's police chief and Minneapolis' police chief are also finalists.

San Jose's City Manager David Sykes chose the finalists from a pool of 18. Initially seven finalists were chosen, but a candidate withdrew Monday morning.

All internal candidates come with 20 plus years of experience.

David Tindall is the current San Jose acting police chief. He's one of the internal applicants. He was previously the acting assistant police chief for six months.

Heather Randol, a San Jose deputy chief of police, brings 23 years' experience to the department. This applicant currently leads the Bureau of Field Operations.

Deputy Chief of Police Anthony Mata has 30 years experience. He serves as the department's executive officer.

Among his 20 years' experience, Police Captain Jason Ta spent nine of those years as a lieutenant in various units, including sexual assault investigations and juvenile/missing persons units.

The outside candidates include Medaria Arradondo, chief of police of Minneapolis, who has been at the helm for the last three and a half years.

Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers is also a finalist. Bowers became chief in 2016. He started his policing career in San Jose in 1996.

Former Chief Eddie Garcia announced his retirement last August effective in December.

Late last month, Garcia was named the police chief of Dallas, which was a bump from the 10th largest city in the U.S. to the ninth. Garcia was with the department for nearly three decades, the last four of which he spent as chief.

A police candidate forum will be held this Saturday, Jan. 30 as part of the recruitment process. It will be streamed live on the city's YouTube channel at 10 a.m.