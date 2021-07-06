City of San Leandro appoints new police chief

article

The city of San Leandro on Tuesday announced the appointment of its next chief of police.

Abdul Pridgen was appointed by the city manager and will become police chief effective September 13, 2021.

In the city's news release, they boast that Pridgen comes with 29 years of law enforcement experience. He had previously served as the police chief of Seaside and was assistant police chief in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pridgen said that he's honored to have the chance to work with the city's "dedicated" police department, but also with the, "diverse group of San Leandrans."

"Our profession faces many challenges, but we have a tremendous opportunity to set an example for progressive, procedurally just, transparent, accountable, and community-focused policing," Pridgen said.

As a result of Pridgen's appointment, interim chief of police, Susan Manheimer, will step down from her role on Sept. 12.