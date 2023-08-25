Civic Center Carnival provides festive atmosphere amid challenged area

article

Popcorn, cotton candy, stuffed-animal prizes and a handful of rides – including a Ferris wheel; it's all part of the Civic Center Carnival – a four-day event taking place in the heart of San Francisco.

Despite the narrative that the City by the Bay is caught in a ‘doom loop’ or a downward spiral of crime, the ‘Expo Wheel’ and the tea cup ride are providing residents and visitors alike with loops of joy.

Local vendors, and some who even came from as far as Los Angeles, were setting up their booths Friday afternoon on day two of the carnival. San Francisco Recreation and Parks says the event is open from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The carnival is located on Fulton Street between the Main Library and the Asian Art Museum.

Amid Hawaiian shaved ice, funnel cakes and familiar characters you can win, such as the Smurfs, Pokémon, Mario, Superman and Batman; Jackeline Garduno set up her ‘Ring a Bottle’ booth. She had just worked a carnival in Watsonville and was set up in San Francisco through Sunday.

Jose Quintanilla is here from L.A. at the ‘Pick a Duck’ booth, vibrantly adorned with plush prizes. He said a lot of people came for the first day on Thursday.

Operating the ‘Strong-man’ game, also known as the high striker – where you slam a sledgehammer as hard as you can as a test of strength – was Israel Duran of Manteca. He was hanging inflatable wares before the crowds arrived.

The recreation and parks department said the event is expected to attract 500 to 1,000 people each day.

While the city continues to struggle with open-air drug dealing and overdose deaths from its much reported on opioid epidemic, Mayor London Breed struck an optimistic tone when talking about the carnival.

"Bringing a carnival to Civic Center is one of many ways we are creating joy and celebrating in the heart of our City," said Mayor Breed. "Creating vibrant, lively public spaces with activities people of all ages can enjoy is how we create stronger, safer communities. There is much more to come, and I’m excited see this area continue to blossom."

The carnival comes as city leaders are working to transform UN Plaza, which has been blighted by open drug use and dealing. Not too long ago, it was the site of the Tenderloin Center, a supervised drug-consumption site that provided services for those suffering from addiction, as well as other services for people struggling with homelessness. The center shuttered, not lasting a full year.

City leaders plan on moving the Heart of the City Farmers Market from UN Plaza to where the carnival is located, starting Sept. 3. The Farmers Market will be smaller and have new hours.

Price of admission for the carnival is $10 that is required to go towards games, rides or food for those who are over 12. The parks department will distribute a limited number of complimentary passes to nonprofits serving youth in its Equity Zones, including the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Jackeline Garduno in her booth as Civic Center Carnival is about to get underway. - San Francisco. August 25, 2023.