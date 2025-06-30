Civil grand jury accuses San Mateo County Sheriff of corrupt misconduct

article

A civil grand jury is accusing the San Mateo County Sheriff of willful or corrupt misconduct.

The accusation, which is civil in nature, was issued on Friday, after the board of supervisors asked the grand jury to look into Sheriff Christina Corpus in November 2024.

Being convicted of these specific civil accusations does not result in jail time. Instead, the maximum penalty is removal from office.

Corpus did not immediately respond to the accusation, but has repeatedly claimed she is innocent of any allegation and her critics are trying to target her because she is the first Latina in the county to be sheriff.

Corpus has not been criminally charged with any crime.

And she continues to be sheriff, despite the board of supervisors voting unanimously last week to oust her from office.

"I didn't do anything wrong," Corpus told a bank of reporters after the vote on June 24.

Six cities in San Mateo County have also called for her resignation. The county executive sued Corpus, and she is suing the county back.

The grand jury's allegations include one count of conflict of interest in violation of San Mateo County Charter Article 5, section 510, and three counts of retaliation in violation of San Mateo County Ordinance Code section 2.14.090.

The conflict of interest allegation pertains to the hiring and supervision of former executive director of administration, Victor Aenlle, with whom she had a close personal relationship.

The three counts of retaliation pertain to the termination of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan; the transfer of Captain Brian Philip; and the arrest of Deputy Carlos Tapia, the president of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

A total of 32 witnesses, including Corpus, testified under oath to the grand jury. The hearing was conducted by the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office, which acted as advisor to the civil grand jury.

Corpus made history in 2022 when she became the first woman and the first Latina elected as sheriff of San Mateo County, defeating long-time incumbent Carlos Bolanos. Her tenure began with a pledge to reform the department, increase transparency, and rebuild public trust.

However, her leadership has faced growing scrutiny in recent months amid allegations of workplace misconduct, retaliation, and interference in internal investigations. Public calls for accountability intensified earlier this year when multiple anonymous complaints reportedly emerged from within the Sheriff's Office.

Corpus is scheduled to appear in court on July 15 in the courtrrom of San Mateo County Superior Court Presiding Judge Stephanie Garratt, to answer the accusation.

Another Bay Area sheriff was also accused by a civil grand jury.

In November 2022, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was convicted of six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct – the same accusations that Corpus is now facing.

She had been accused of running a scheme in which only campaign donors received gun permits from the sheriff’s office and failing to cooperate with an outside investigator who was looking into problems at the county jail, among other allegations.

After her conviction, Smith decided to retire instead of being removed.