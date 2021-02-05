Civil rights attorney and longtime critic of department praises pick of new Oakland police chief

article

The city of Oakland has a new top cop; the 10th since 2003 and at a time when the homicide rate is rising during the coronavirus pandemic

Sources told KTVU that Leronne Armstrong is the new Oakland police chief and was picked by Mayor Libby Schaaf, who has yet to formally confirm that appointment.

He beats out three other candidates, including his wife who has been acting as interim deputy chief.

John Burris, a civil rights attorney who has sued the department many times and is one of the reasons why the department is under federal oversight, said Armstrong is a good choice.

"One of the reasons we like this appointment is that he knows the issues, from my point of view, knowing these issues allows him not to have a steep learning curve," Burris said. "He can hit the place running from Day 1."

Armstrong replaces Anne Kirkpatrick, who was fired by the Police Commission last year.

Commissioners said the police department under her leadership failed to increase compliance with court-ordered reforms, which have been in place for about 20 years. The goal of the commissioners is to be free of this federal oversight.

Armstrong has not yet spoken about his new position, or how he plans to handle to curb the rising homicide rate, including the recent death of his godsister.

In addition, Armstrong is now head of a department facing fallout from police officers making controversial racial and sexist comments on a now-deleted Instagram page that had the handle "crimereductionteam."

He is a product of West Oakland, and a graduate of McClymonds High School. He holds has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degree in organizational leadership. He started as an officer in the patrol division and has worked his way up the ranks over the last two decades.

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.