Clandestine drug lab found during probation search in Union City

A clandestine drug lab was discovered after Union City officers were conducting a probation search Friday morning.

The day began around 8 a.m. Friday, when Union City Police Officer Stubbs was performing a pedestrian stop on Condor Drive with the suspect on probation for another criminal offense, according to police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Clandestine drug lab found in a Union City home on Oct. 25, 2024

They arrived at the suspect's home in the 33300 block of Condor Way and after clearing it out of the people inside, they found the hidden drug lab, police said.

Police did not disclose whether they arrested the suspect and the possible charges they face.