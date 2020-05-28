Class of 2020 valedictorians deliver socially distant graduation speeches

article

Students graduating from Bay Area high schools in 2020 had a senior year unlike any other.

The coronavirus pandemic interrupted many of the rites of passage that students expect to enjoy as they complete their education.

With schools still shut, KTVU wanted to offer the opportunity for seniors to take part in at least one tradition: the graduation speech.

Here are some of the talented valedictorians and class officers delivering the address that they were unable to make in person to their classmates, families and teachers.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Alhambra High School, Martinez

Advertisement

Antioch High School, Antioch

Capuchino High School, San Bruno

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School, Antioch

Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, Gilroy

El Camino High School, South San Francisco

Heritage High School, Brentwood

Livermore High School, Livermore

Orion Academy, Moraga

Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg

Roseland University Prep, Santa Rosa

Salesian College Preparatory, Richmond

South San Francisco High School, South San Francisco