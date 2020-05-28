Expand / Collapse search

Class of 2020 valedictorians deliver socially distant graduation speeches

Published 
Zip Trips
KTVU FOX 2
article

Students graduating from Bay Area high schools in 2020 had a senior year unlike any other.

The coronavirus pandemic interrupted many of the rites of passage that students expect to enjoy as they complete their education. 

With schools still shut, KTVU wanted to offer the opportunity for seniors to take part in at least one tradition: the graduation speech. 

Here are some of the talented valedictorians and class officers delivering the address that they were unable to make in person to their classmates, families and teachers.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Alhambra High School, Martinez

Alhambra High School, Simarpreet Kaur, Martinez

Simarpreet Kaur is Alhambra High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

 Antioch High School, Antioch

Antioch High School, Danielle Kasey Coray, Antioch

Danielle Kasey Coray is Antioch High School's senior class president for the class of 2020.

Antioch High School, Priscila Figueroa-Rocio, Antioch

Priscila Figueroa-Rocio is Antioch High School's salutatorian for the class of 2020.

Antioch High School, Jennifer Fung, Antioch

Jennifer Fung is Antioch High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

Capuchino High School, San Bruno

Capuchino High School, Monserrat Reynoso and Hannah Engel, San Bruno

Monserrat Reynoso is the 2020 senior class president and Hannah Engel is the vice president at Capuchino High School.

Capuchino High School, Lulu Chavarria, San Bruno

Lulu Chavarria is the class of 2020 associated student body president at Capuchino High School.

Capuchino High School, Nadia Fernanda Koshafa, San Bruno

Nadia Fernanda Koshafa is the class of 2020 valedictorian at Capuchino High School.

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School, Antioch

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School, Carlos Cortez, Antioch

Carlos Cortez is Dozier-Libbey Medical High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, Gilroy

Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, Kashika Bharol, Gilroy

Kashika Bharol is the class of 2020 valedictorian at Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy.

El Camino High School, South San Francisco

El Camino High School, Eric Payson, South San Francisco

Eric Payson is the class of 2020 valedictorian at El Camino High School.

Heritage High School, Brentwood

Heritage High School, Nikehe Braimah, Brentwood

Nikehe Braimah is Heritage High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

Livermore High School, Livermore

Livermore High School, Avni Vachhani, Livermore

Avni Vachhani is Livermore High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

Orion Academy, Moraga

Orion Academy, Micah Che, Moraga

Micah Che is Orion Academy's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg

Pittsburg High School, Jobanpreet Mutti, Pittsburg

Jobanpreet Mutti is Pittsburg High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

Roseland University Prep, Santa Rosa

Roseland University Prep, Karla Vega Cervantes, Santa Rosa

Karla Vega Cervantes is Roseland University Prep's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

Salesian College Preparatory, Richmond

Salesian College Preparatory,Vladimir Gonzalez Migal, Richmond

Vladimir Gonzalez Migal is Salesian College Preparatory's valedictorian for the class of 2020.

South San Francisco High School, South San Francisco

South San Francisco High School, Queenie Lam, South San Francisco

Queenie Lam is the class of 2020 valedictorian at South San Francisco High Schoool.