Class of 2020 valedictorians deliver socially distant graduation speeches

article
Students graduating from Bay Area high schools in 2020 had a senior year unlike any other.
The coronavirus pandemic interrupted many of the rites of passage that students expect to enjoy as they complete their education.
With schools still shut, KTVU wanted to offer the opportunity for seniors to take part in at least one tradition: the graduation speech.
Here are some of the talented valedictorians and class officers delivering the address that they were unable to make in person to their classmates, families and teachers.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
Alhambra High School, Martinez
Alhambra High School, Simarpreet Kaur, Martinez
Simarpreet Kaur is Alhambra High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Antioch High School, Antioch
Antioch High School, Danielle Kasey Coray, Antioch
Danielle Kasey Coray is Antioch High School's senior class president for the class of 2020.
Antioch High School, Priscila Figueroa-Rocio, Antioch
Priscila Figueroa-Rocio is Antioch High School's salutatorian for the class of 2020.
Antioch High School, Jennifer Fung, Antioch
Jennifer Fung is Antioch High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Capuchino High School, San Bruno
Capuchino High School, Monserrat Reynoso and Hannah Engel, San Bruno
Monserrat Reynoso is the 2020 senior class president and Hannah Engel is the vice president at Capuchino High School.
Capuchino High School, Lulu Chavarria, San Bruno
Lulu Chavarria is the class of 2020 associated student body president at Capuchino High School.
Capuchino High School, Nadia Fernanda Koshafa, San Bruno
Nadia Fernanda Koshafa is the class of 2020 valedictorian at Capuchino High School.
Dozier-Libbey Medical High School, Antioch
Dozier-Libbey Medical High School, Carlos Cortez, Antioch
Carlos Cortez is Dozier-Libbey Medical High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, Gilroy
Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy, Kashika Bharol, Gilroy
Kashika Bharol is the class of 2020 valedictorian at Dr. TJ Owens Gilroy Early College Academy.
El Camino High School, South San Francisco
El Camino High School, Eric Payson, South San Francisco
Eric Payson is the class of 2020 valedictorian at El Camino High School.
Heritage High School, Brentwood
Heritage High School, Nikehe Braimah, Brentwood
Nikehe Braimah is Heritage High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Livermore High School, Livermore
Livermore High School, Avni Vachhani, Livermore
Avni Vachhani is Livermore High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Orion Academy, Moraga
Orion Academy, Micah Che, Moraga
Micah Che is Orion Academy's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Pittsburg High School, Pittsburg
Pittsburg High School, Jobanpreet Mutti, Pittsburg
Jobanpreet Mutti is Pittsburg High School's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Roseland University Prep, Santa Rosa
Roseland University Prep, Karla Vega Cervantes, Santa Rosa
Karla Vega Cervantes is Roseland University Prep's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
Salesian College Preparatory, Richmond
Salesian College Preparatory,Vladimir Gonzalez Migal, Richmond
Vladimir Gonzalez Migal is Salesian College Preparatory's valedictorian for the class of 2020.
South San Francisco High School, South San Francisco
South San Francisco High School, Queenie Lam, South San Francisco
Queenie Lam is the class of 2020 valedictorian at South San Francisco High Schoool.