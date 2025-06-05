Expand / Collapse search

3 injured in Clayton ATV crash, teen and 1 other in critical condition

Published  June 5, 2025 10:35pm PDT
The Contra Costa Fire Protection District on Thursday said they responded to a 4-wheel ATV crash in Clayton where three people were injured. Two of the victims were critically injured and one of those patients is a 13-year-old with a head injury.

CLAYTON, Calif. - Firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District say they responded to a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries in Clayton on Thursday. 

Critical injuries 

What we know:

Officials say three patients were injured, two of whom had to be airlifted to local hospitals. The other patient was transported by ground to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. 

The accident happened on Oak Hill Lane. Officials responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. 

Officials said two of the patients are in critical condition. One of the patients in critical condition is a 13-year-old who was airlifted to Oakland Children's Hospital. 

What we don't know:

Contra Costa Fire Protection District did not have details about the circumstances surrounding this crash. We do not know what the ATV crashed into or how the three people were injured. 

This is a developing news story. 

