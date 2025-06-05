3 injured in Clayton ATV crash, teen and 1 other in critical condition

Firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District say they responded to a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle accident with injuries in Clayton on Thursday.

Critical injuries

What we know:

Officials say three patients were injured, two of whom had to be airlifted to local hospitals. The other patient was transported by ground to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.

The accident happened on Oak Hill Lane. Officials responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Officials said two of the patients are in critical condition. One of the patients in critical condition is a 13-year-old who was airlifted to Oakland Children's Hospital.

What we don't know:

Contra Costa Fire Protection District did not have details about the circumstances surrounding this crash. We do not know what the ATV crashed into or how the three people were injured.

This is a developing news story.