'Coach T' turns around Oakland High's football team

His players say he has made some dramatic changes at Oakland's oldest high school that go far beyond football.

Terry Hendrix Jr., better known as "Coach T," took just one year to turn around a team that had not won a single football game in two seasons.

He overhauled the team's entire football program, led them to a respectable four victories this year and is predicting ever greater success in the year ahead.

"Oakland High has been a doormat as far as football goes." Hendrix said. "I told them this year is going to be the groundbreaking of what im trying to do."



When Hendrix was hired in April, he immediately had his players do some heavy lifting in the weight room and get in shape by going on long runs on a regular basis.

He also went above and beyond the traditional role as a coach when it comes to helping his young players.

Aaron Anthony Boulware, a junior, said that every Thursday before the game, Coach T. feeds every football player.

"And if you need rides from anywhere, he'll provide them," Aaron said.

Coach T also bought them new jersey, brings in guest coaches and a counseling coach.

"He also makes sure we're in class," he said.

The players also say that Coach T often often helps players out with money out of his own pocket and sets up community fundraising drives for athletes at Oakland High.



