Coal storage and shipments at Oakland waterfront allowed, judge rules

An Alameda County Superior Court judge ruled this week that developer Phil Tagami has the right to store and ship large amounts of coal from a waterfront terminal in Oakland, despite the objections of city officials and environmental groups.

The decision extends Tagami's long-standing lease to oversee construction of a 34-acre marine terminal at the port, where another company would ship coal mined in the United States and overseas.

City officials and environmentalists worry that the bulk quantities of coal would lead to coal dust to air pollution in West Oakland.

The city has appealed the judge's ruling.

