Coast Guard crews rescue two from sinking ship 9 miles from Monterey Bay

Coast Guard rescues 2 from yacht before vessel sank south of Monterey Bay
The Coast Guard rescued two boaters after their 92-foot yacht sank approximately nine miles south of Monterey Bay, Calif., April 30, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and Coast Guard Station Monterey 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews arrived on scene and attempted to use dewatering pumps to control the flooding before safely taking the two passengers aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy B-roll, U.S. Coast Guard interview footage by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
MONTEREY, Calif. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking vessel about nine miles south of Monterey Bay, Coast Guard officials announced Thursday.
A crew from the Monterey station and an air crew from the San Francisco station helped rescues the people from the 92-foot vessel.
The vessel ultimately sank.