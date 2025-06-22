Coast Guard suspends search of 2 missing in deadly boat capsizing at Lake Tahoe

article

The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending their search for two boaters after the vessel they were in capsized Saturday afternoon at Lake Tahoe.

Ten boaters were near D.L. Bliss State Park when a large swell knocked their boat over and into the water.

Six people were killed, two were hospitalized, and two remain missing.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies suspended their search shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Officials said response crews searched over 390 square miles for around 12 hours.

What they're saying:

"Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved," said Coast Guard Cmdr. David Herndon.

Herndon is assigned to San Francisco's Coast Guard sector and serves as a search and rescue mission coordinator.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize."

The backstory:

Lake Tahoe saw rough weather at the time, with 30-knot winds blowing and 6 to 8 feet swells rising, according to the Coast Guard.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't publicly identified the victims at this time. Additionally, the severity of the two injured in the accident was not disclosed.

