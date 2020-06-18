Coit Tower's Columbus statue gets taken down

article

A statue honoring Christopher Columbus was removed from San Francisco's Coit Tower by city officials.

The statue has been placed in storage, according to Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Opponents had said the Italian explorer didn't deserve such a prominent display, because of his treatment of the indigenous people he encountered in the Americas.

"At a time of great unrest and deep reflection by our country, we recognize the pain and oppression that Christopher Columbus represents to many," said a joint statement from Mayor London Breed and supervisors Peskin and Catherine Stefani. "We believe that through public art we can and should honor the heritage of all of our people, including our Italian-American community, but in doing so we should choose symbols that unify us"

Vandals doused the statue with red paint on the eve of Columbus Day last year.

The Arts and Recreation and Parks commissions will initiate a public process that decides how to use the now empty space at the city landmark, Peskin said.

The 12-foot tall Columbus tribute had reportedly stood in the Coit Tower parking lot since 1957.