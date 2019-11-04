Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday handing out food to homeless in Oakland

Colin Kaepernick celebrated his 32nd birthday by handing out food to the homeless in West Oakland.

The former 49ers quarterback was out on the streets early Sunday morning, with his girlfriend, walking around, handing out backpacks filled with snacks, socks, and soap --with help from his Know Your Rights Camp Foundation.

He even called for a food truck and paid for everyone to eat.

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since leaving the Niners three years ago -- the same year he made headlines by protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem.

