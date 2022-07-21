College campus evacuated in San Jose after unfounded bomb threat

article

A college campus in San Jose was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was later determined to be unfounded, police said.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the Unitek College campus in San Jose was evacuated at around 2:55 p.m., so officers could conduct a sweep of the campus.

Officers are asked the public to avoid the area. Shortly after 5 p.m. the building was cleared and the threat was determined to be unfounded. Police said closed streets would be reopened.