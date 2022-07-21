College campus evacuated in San Jose after unfounded bomb threat
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A college campus in San Jose was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was later determined to be unfounded, police said.
According to the San Jose Police Department, the Unitek College campus in San Jose was evacuated at around 2:55 p.m., so officers could conduct a sweep of the campus.
Officers are asked the public to avoid the area. Shortly after 5 p.m. the building was cleared and the threat was determined to be unfounded. Police said closed streets would be reopened.
Unitek College in San Jose is evacuated due to bomb threat. July 21, 2022.