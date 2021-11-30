Colorful, interactive 'enchanted forest' to return to Golden Gate Park this week

article

Just in time for the winter holiday season, a whimsical and illuminating art installation is set to return to Golden Gate Park this week.

The installation called "Entwined" will transform Peacock Meadow, located in the northeastern corner of the park, into an enchanted forest and glowing fantasy land where art, technology, and nature meet.

Entwined art installation includes whimsical, colorful, illuminated trees. Visitors can again experience Entwined when it returns to Golden Gate Park on Dec. 2, 2021. (Jason Chinn)

The San Francisco Parks Alliance described the immersive experience as a treat for visitors of all ages, where they "can explore twisting paths, colorful trees to sit under, large flowering clusters to run around and admire, and constantly changing vistas of light and magic."

SEE ALSO: Macy's Christmas tree lighting in San Francisco held a week early

The installation will include two towering trees, standing 15 to 20 feet tall, mixed in with medium-sized trees ranging from 8 to 14 feet in height, and dozens of glowing flower clusters.

Interactive art installation "Entwined" to return to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Johnathan Condit)

Bay Area sculptural artist Charles Gadeken is behind the creation. Through his pieces, he seeks to build artistic community and public awareness about art. He often uses technology to construct artwork designed to engage spectators’ imagination and encourage them to become participants in the artistic experience.

Interactive art installation "Entwined" to return to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Jason Chinn)

"Entwined" made its debut last winter in the depths of the pandemic.

"During the pandemic, this dazzling forest of lights entranced park goers and quickly became a popular evening destination for Bay Area residents and visitors alike," San Francisco Parks Alliance said.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

This year’s version promised to be an even "more robust experience" with an expanded layout, greater interactive opportunities, and new audio features.

The installation is free to the public. It’s set to open this Thursday, Dec. 2 and run through Feb. 1.

Advertisement