Comcast worker imposter arrested for alleged burglary in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A San Francisco man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Comcast worker to burglarize a residence in San Rafael, Sheriff's deputies said.
Authorities received a call from a resident in the Bret Harte area of San Rafael. The resident told the deputies that they saw via their Ring camera a suspicious man attempting to enter their house via the front door, according to the Marin County Sheriff's office.
The man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Tyler Christopher Ramirez from San Francisco, was dressed in a Comcast uniform and was not scheduled to be at the residence, police said.
SEE ALSO: Nipsey Hussle murder: Eric Holder Jr. found guilty of first-degree murder
Deputies found the garage door propped open with a ladder upon arrival, officials said. Ramirez quickly ran into a stolen Comcast van and drove away.
Deputies said they chased the van until it tried to take a shortcut on an off-ramp in Richmond. The van got stuck in thick brush. Ramirez left the van and ran away.
Ramirez was later found and taken into custody with the help of a California Highway Patrol unit and CHP Helicopter H30.
Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, stolen vehicle, and evading.
Investigators later determined that Ramirez stole the Comcast van to pose as an employee. (Photo credits: Marin County Sheriff's Office Facebook)