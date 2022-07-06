Comcast worker imposter arrested for alleged burglary in San Rafael

article

A San Francisco man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Comcast worker to burglarize a residence in San Rafael, Sheriff's deputies said.

Authorities received a call from a resident in the Bret Harte area of San Rafael. The resident told the deputies that they saw via their Ring camera a suspicious man attempting to enter their house via the front door, according to the Marin County Sheriff's office.

The man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Tyler Christopher Ramirez from San Francisco, was dressed in a Comcast uniform and was not scheduled to be at the residence, police said.

Deputies found the garage door propped open with a ladder upon arrival, officials said. Ramirez quickly ran into a stolen Comcast van and drove away.

Deputies said they chased the van until it tried to take a shortcut on an off-ramp in Richmond. The van got stuck in thick brush. Ramirez left the van and ran away.

Ramirez was later found and taken into custody with the help of a California Highway Patrol unit and CHP Helicopter H30.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, stolen vehicle, and evading.