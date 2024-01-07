Community holds vigil for Capitola woman, boyfriend arrested in her death

Dozens of people gathered in Santa Cruz on Sunday afternoon to remember 61-year-old Alice Herrmann of Capitola. Herrmann went missing early last month and last weekend, Capitola police announced they’d found her body in Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley.

Herrmann’s boyfriend, 54-year-old Theobald Lengyel, has since been arrested in connection with the case.

"More than one in three women will experience violence at the hands of an intimate partner," said one of the speakers at Herrmann's memorial.

"We’re heartbroken and there’s definitely a big hole left in our community now, in our club," said Theresa Mulder, an Outrigger Santa Cruz Women’s Coach.

A neuroscientist with a degree from Caltech and fluent in French, Herrmann was also a member of Outrigger Santa Cruz, a canoe paddling club for people of all ages. She started competing as a club member in 2018.

"I was going to see her next weekend. When she didn’t show up, I texted, ‘Hey I missed you.’ It’s just usually not like her to not respond. I was devastated. We became friends, like sisters," said Lisa DeLaTorre, an Outrigger Santa Cruz member.

To begin the candlelight vigil, people carried a canoe from the dock to the parking area where the ceremony was held. It was filled with flowers, pictures, and messages in Herrmann’s honor.

After honoring Hermann’s Hawaiian heritage, people shared memories of getting to know, competing with and loving Alice Herrmann.

"You were so gentle, so quiet, so unassuming, yet so much a part of our ghana [family]," said one Outrigger Santa Cruz member.

Mulder says about a dozen club members attended Lengyel’s first arraignment. She says they also plan to be at his hearing next month, as a show of support for her family.