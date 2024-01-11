Community members push for oversight of Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Community leaders in Alameda County are calling for more transparency and public oversight of the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, several nonprofit groups, including the ACLU, the Oakland Coalition for Police Accountability and Faith in Action East Bay hosted a town hall in Hayward to discuss why they believe the county should create a civilian oversight board to oversee the Alameda County Sheriff.

Medical care and the high number of in-custody deaths at Santa Rita Jail – reported on at length by KTVU – are the main concerns.

Organizers said they've been working with the board of supervisors for several years to create an oversight board and are urging elected leaders to move forward.

Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez did not attend the town hall, but her office told KTVU in a statement that she is in an "ongoing dialogue" with the supervisors.

