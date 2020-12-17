Community members, sheriff support thin blue line after Livermore committee finds it racist

A group of people in the East Bay are upset after a flag representing law enforcement was called "racist and non-inclusive" by members of the Livermore city council.



Protesters waved the pro-police, thin blue line American flag on Wednesday evening in downtown Livermore.

Last week, a Livermore city council committee made up of community and council members conducted what it called an "inventory of racist symbols." That's when the thin blue line flag was brought up, along with the Confederate flag.

"The thin blue line actually stands for the line between justice and injustice and evil and righteousness," said Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern. "So we support the thin blue line and we do that every day in our job."

That city council committee says it wants to make sure only inclusive symbols are featured at city-owned properties.