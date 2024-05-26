Community rallies around beloved SF dog walker after house fire

article

A San Francisco neighborhood came together on Sunday to gather donations for a beloved community dog walker who lost his home in a fire on Tuesday. It's just the latest challenge Terry Williams has had to face after receiving several racist packages at his home near Alamo Square last month.

"It feels real good you know all the love, all my neighbors and friends showing up, writing letters on the garage," said Terry Williams.

Williams, who lives with his parents, was not at home when the fire broke out. Williams' parents were rescued by firefighters from the upper floors of the three-story residence. The home has since been red tagged.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A block party fundraiser is held for a beloved SF dog walker whose home burned after recently receiving racist threats.

On Sunday, neighbors held a block party fundraiser for the family, dropping off supplies and clothing.

"I just felt like I needed to do something. He is like the Mayor of Alamo Square, so everybody knows him," said neighbor Clarice Torrey. "He has been such a great neighbor. He has stopped a break in for me, and he’s moved my car for street sweeping."

Beloved Alamo Square dog walker Terry Williams during a May 11 rally in support of him and his family.

"It’s a lot, but I’m trying to be strong, but in moments I do break down," said Williams.

Last month, he received two racist packages, including a black doll with a noose wrapped around its neck. San Francisco Police are now investigating both deliveries as hate crimes.

Meantime, officials said it could be months before they can determine what caused the fire.