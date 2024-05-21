SF Alamo Square dog walker's home burns weeks after receiving racist threats

article

The home of a native San Francisco dog walker burned in the scenic Alamo Square neighborhood on Tuesday, just weeks after racist threats were directed at his family.

The San Francisco Fire Department says seven adults and three dogs are now displaced after fire tore through the residence this morning.

The 900 block of Grove Street remained closed late Tuesday afternoon as firefighters cleaned up the contained one-alarm fire.

Fire officials said the blaze is under investigation. As many as 40 firefighters responded to the incident that started at 11:31 a.m.

The address is that of the family of well-liked dog-walker Terry Williams, who was born and raised in the neighborhood.

Last month, he was sent a racist package that contained a black doll with a noose wrapped around its neck. A photo of the doll was shown on a Gofundme started for the family to help keep them safe. The doll includes Terry's name, his photo, and other racial slurs. A second racist package was received earlier this month with similar contents.

Two of the adults affected by the fire were rescued by firefighters from the upper floors of the three-story residence. Both of those victims were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals. Terry's father, 81-year-old Luddie Williams, has since been released from the hospital. His mother, 76-year-old Carolyn Williams, is expected to be released later today.

Beloved Alamo Square dog walker Terry Williams during a May 11 rally in support of him and his family.

The home's second and third floors were mostly impacted by the fire. The department said high heat and low visibility were factors for the residents on those floors.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the area, issued a statement about the fire that burned at the "Williams family" home.

"This comes after weeks of racial terror and threats directed at this family," Preston's statement read. He thanked first responders for their rescues, including seniors and said the quick response saved lives.

"We are working with the Mayor's Office to find temporary housing and ensure continued support for the family," the statement continued.

A rally was held in support of the Williams family on the morning of May 11 at the Painted Ladies, a San Francisco tourist destination. Preston attended that rally in support of the family.

The Gofundme surpassed its $20,000 goal but the money was supposed to go towards security cameras and to take financial pressure off of the family.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to condemn racism and intimidation against the Williams family.

The Red Cross of Northern California has been called to provide services.

We are sending a crew to gather more details on this developing story.

KTVU's Amber Lee contributed to this report.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ SkyFOX above a residential fire in Alamo Square San Francisco. May 21, 2024.