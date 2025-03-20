Completely free happy hour being offered at a Sonoma County wine bar

article

The Brief A Sonoma County venue is offering free wine tasting and bites. The event takes place every Thursday of each month. Region wine bar is hosting the happy hour in partnership with Sonoma County Vintners.



A North Bay venue has launched a new and free way to taste wines from the region.

On Thursday, Region wine bar, located in the Barlow market in Sebastopol, held the second of an ongoing happy hour program during which guests are offered wine tastings and small bites not at a discount price, but completely free.

What we know:

It’s called "An Hour Uncorked" and is being held every third Thursday of each month.

The event is open to the public, with no reservations needed. It's held in partnership with Sonoma County Vintners.

What they're saying:

"Each month we will give you complimentary direct access to some of the best wineries in Sonoma County where you can meet the winemaker, taste their exclusive wines and enjoy a bite," Sonoma County Vintners shared on its website.

The event launched in February and drew a packed crowd, Region co-founder and owner Kerry Thedorf told KTVU.

SEE ALSO: A celebration of Black vintners, chefs and artists in the East Bay

After the free tasting hour, guests are treated to a 25% discount on the wines from the 50 independently owned Sonoma County wineries Region offers.

But the happy hour is entirely free, and no purchase is necessary, Thedorf noted.

The backstory:

Region was formed almost five years ago, as a partnership with local winemakers.

Thedorf said the founders identified a slowdown in the Sonoma County wine industry and saw how wine tasting was seeing a decline in the area.

And with the hundreds of vintners in Sonoma County, Region wanted a collaborative space in which wine enthusiasts could try a wide variety of offerings.

Connecting Sonoma County vintners to the public

"By connecting makers with drinkers in a unique and welcoming environment, Region strives to further wine’s mission to bring people together," said Sonoma County Vintners.

The first "An Hour Uncorked" was held last month.

The happy hour event runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and is set to continue every third Thursday of each month through the end of the year.