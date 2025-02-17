Sonoma Valley wineries offer $15 tasting special

The Brief Sonoma Valley wineries are offering $15 wine tastings. It's called the "Sonoma Sips" event and runs through March 15. The campaign has grown to include almost 40 participating wineries.



Wine lovers are being wooed to Sonoma County with a special $15 wine-tasting promotion.

What we know:

The month-long "Sonoma Sips" event, which launched on Saturday, lasts through March 15.

Almost 40 Sonoma Valley wineries are participating in the promotion.

The deal involves dozens of wineries, including some big names like Benziger Family Winery, Cline Family Cellars, Gloria Ferrer, and Kenwood Vineyards, as well as the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa's 38 North Lounge.

Dig deeper:

The promotion comes amid reports of a slowdown in California's wine industry in recent years, driven by factors including a drop in demand for wine, especially among Gen Zers and millennials.

The Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau (SVVB) said the "Sonoma Sips" campaign seeks to encourage folks to check out all that the region has to offer.

What they're saying:

"Wine country can be intimidating to new visitors who don't know what they want or where to start. Sonoma Sips embodies what makes Sonoma Valley so special," said Tim Zahner, SVVB's executive director.

Organizers hope the limited-time promotion will bring visitors back to the region.

"It's a welcoming invitation to try something new in a beautiful place with friendly people," Zahner.

How it works

Organizers said those who want to take advantage of the program should identify a participating winery or tasting room they are interested in visiting.

While most don’t require a reservation, some do.

Visitors should let tasting rooms know they are there for the "Sonoma Sips" campaign.

"The wine host will tell the offerings and you can try some of the world-class Sonoma Valley wines," the visitors' bureau said.

SEE ALSO: This healthy Bay Area eatery is among the top on Yelp’s 100 best U.S. restaurants list

The promotion has grown since its conception, which began with 16 participating wineries. Dozens more have since signed up to offer the $15 tasting deal.

"Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the best of Sonoma Valley wines at an incredible value," Zahner said.

For a list of participating wineries click here.