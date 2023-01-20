Compromise reached over San Francisco tennis and pickleball courts

A compromise has been reached between tennis players and pickleball players in San Francisco.



The Rec and Parks Commission voted unanimously to rebuild two tennis courts at Stern Grove.

Pickleball players were pushing for eight dedicated pickleball courts at that location.

In exchange, the city will convert one tennis court and a basketball court into a pickleball center at nearby Larsen Park.

The commission also voted to pause plans to convert any more courts for pickleball, until department staff conducts an inventory of under-utilized public spaces.