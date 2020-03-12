Concert promoter Goldenvoice closes San Francisco venues through March due to coronavirus

article

Bay Area concert promoter Goldenvoice has canceled all San Francisco shows through the end of the month in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

After Thursday's executive order from California Governor Gavin Newsom prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people, Goldenvoice says all of its shows are impacted and some venues will close through March 31.

Venues in San Francisco include The Warfield, Regency Ballroom, Great American Music Hall, Slim's and Social Hall.

"Our hope is that we will be able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible, but at this time there is no information on new dates," the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) subsidiary said in a statement. They added that if a new date for a concert is announced, you will be notified and your old ticket is valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend on the rescheduled date, you have the option to request a refund.

Earlier this week the promoter announced the postponement until October of both Coachella and Stagecoach festivals over fears of spreading the virus, which is now a pandemic.

You can check https://www.goldenvoice.com/#/ for more information.