Concert Week brings $25 tickets to San Francisco Bay Area

Tickets for dozens of concerts and stand-up comedy shows around the Bay Area will be available for as little $25 later this month.

The relatively cheap price will get fans in to see acts like Meghan Trainor and Avril Lavigne at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, Missy Elliott at the Oakland Arena, Weezer at San Francisco's Chase Center and many more.

The deals are part of Live Nation's annual Concert Week promotion. The events will be held this summer and into the fall, but the cheap tickets will be on sale from May 8-14.

But there are ways to get early access. T-Mobile customers are eligible to start making purchases on May 7. Rakuten members also get access one day before the general public.

For more information, visit Live Nation's Concert Week web page.

The participating venues include Concord's Toyota Pavilion, Mountain View's Shoreline Amphitheatre, the Oakland Arena and Paramount Theatre in Oakland, the Bill Graham Civi Auditorium, Chase Center, Cobb's Comedy Club, the Fillmore, the Masonic and the Punch Line Comedy Club in San Francisco, San Jose's SAP Center and San Jose Civic as well as the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa.

