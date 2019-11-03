Concord city council set to discuss permits for retail adult-use pot

article

Notable changes to Concord's cannabis regulations, including allowing up to two adult-use retail storefront businesses and two locally-based adult-use delivery businesses, will be considered Tuesday night by the Concord City Council.

Proposed changes to the city's cannabis regulations - first created in 2005 pertaining to medical marijuana - would also allow: up to five cannabis manufacturing licenses (up from two), two "microbusiness" licenses for operators whose businesses do cannabis cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and retail (at least three of those operations), along with no limit on the number of cannabis testing labs.

Proposed areas where such businesses would be allowed include the North Concord area north of Arnold Industrial Way and west of Port Chicago Highway; a small light-industrial area immediately east of Buchanan Field; a small light-industrial area surrounded by Interstate Highway 680, state Highway 242 and Willow Pass Road; and a small light-industrial area south of Monument Boulevard near Costco.

A city staff report also says Concord could consider placing a cannabis tax revenue measure before local voters in the future.

The Concord City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1950 Parkside Drive.

RELATED: