Concord High School keeps 'Minutemen' mascot despite controversy

After some deliberation, Concord High School will keep its controversial mascot, the "Minutemen," despite facing criticism from students and parents who find it offensive.

The mascot, named after Revolutionary War soldiers, features a logo depicting a man holding a gun.

The resolution proposing a switch to "The Bears" was brought forward during a school board meeting on Wednesday but failed to garner enough support for approval. The proposed change, aimed at addressing concerns of offensiveness, was estimated to incur a cost of at least $200,000.