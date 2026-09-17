Last call: This historic, pioneering Bay Area brewpub to close its doors after 40 years

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The Brief Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse is known as the oldest continuously operating brewpub in the country. The Berkeley brewery opened in 1986. It plans to close its doors later this year.



A Bay Area institution, celebrated as the oldest continuously operating brewpub in the country, announced on Thursday that it is closing its doors.

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse opened in its downtown Berkeley location in March 1986.

The owners said it was among the first five brewpubs to open after prohibition in the U.S. and would ultimately help shape what would become today's popular craft beer industry.

The backstory:

Brothers John and Reid Martin were 25 and 28 when they started the business.

"In the early days, many times we would have to explain what a 'brewpub' actually was," John Martin said in a press release announcing the closure.

His brother shared how the city didn't feel that the brewery belonged in the downtown area.

"The City of Berkeley didn't understand it and told us that our microbrewery needed to be in an industrial part of town, not in the Downtown business district," Reid recalled, adding, "In those days there was very little small-batch beer made in America, it was almost all industrial stuff produced by huge breweries."

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The Martin brothers said Triple Rock was born out of their passion for brewing and neighborhood taverns. "Great beer grew into one of the landmarks of the American craft beer movement," the business said.

By the numbers:

Triple Rock said over the years it has brewed 5,884 batches, equivalent to more than 41,000 total barrels and upwards of 10 million pints.

With gratitude

The brewery thanked all those who were a part of the journey, the hundreds of employees who helped build a space that was warm and welcoming — from the bartenders to those who prepared and served the food, to its managers, and all the support staff.

"Triple Rock was never just the two of us. It was built by generations of incredible employees who gave so much of themselves to this place," John Martin said. "We are enormously proud of the people who worked here and deeply grateful for everything they contributed."

The brothers also extended their gratitude to their patrons, especially those in the community who "kept showing up year after year."

Triple Rock's influence

The brewery noted that while its historic run may be coming to a close, "The Rock," as it's known, will continue to live on through the many brewers who learned the craft at the establishment and went on to open their own ventures around the country.

They shared a list of some well-established brewers: Shaun O'Sullivan of 21st Amendment Brewery, Rodger Davis of Faction Brewing, Christian Kazakoff of Canyon Club, and Steelhead Brewing Company's brewmaster Teri Fahrendorf, who also founded the Pink Boots Society.

A neighborhood gathering spot

Over the years, Triple Rock became a go-to gathering spot for many in the neighborhood. Its proximity to the UC Berkeley campus also made it a popular destination for college students and a place to hold Cal-related events.

"Generations of customers have gathered at Triple Rock for rounds of beers, first dates, college reunions, Cal game celebrations, after-work pints, late-night burgers, and countless afternoons that, for many, have become lifelong memories," the brewery said.

Retirement

The owners said after serving the community for more than 40 years, they’re looking toward retirement.

"We are ready to spend less time navigating the day-to-day and more time exploring some of the other things we have put off along the way," John Martin explained.

The Martins own the brewery building and said they plan to either put the property up for sale or lease it.

In invitation for a reunion

What's next:

Triple Rock plans to remain open through UC Berkeley's fall semester, which ends in mid-December.

Until then, the owners invited folks to come by for the familiar, warm scene, partake in the pub offerings, from beer to burgers, and they asked people to treat the coming final months as a reunion, rather than an extended farewell.

"We would love to see the community stop in to enjoy a few pints with friends, tell stories, and take in the old-school atmosphere while it remains," said John Martin, though his brother noted that customers may have to consider more than one last stop at "The Rock."

"Oh man," Reid Martin said, "there are too many Triple Rock memories for just one final visit."

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse in Berkeley announced it is closing after 40 years. (Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse)

Photo of John Marin during the brewery's construction in 1985. (Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse)

Reid Marin bartending on opening day of the brewery on March 14, 1986. (Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse)

Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse in the early 2000s. (Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse)