Concord police arrest man for Christmas sexual assault, kidnap

Concord police are looking for anyone who may have had contact with a man they arrested on Christmas for alleged sexual assault and kidnapping.

On the afternoon of Dec. 25, police say a woman was walking on Wilson Lane, near Dianda Drive, when 27-year-old Michael Anton approached her and offered her food.

When the woman refused, Anton allegedly grabbed her, sexually assaulted her, and attempted to kidnap her.

The woman said she fought Anton off and he fled in a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.

Police found the van's license plate number and arrested Anton that evening.

Anton is Contra Costa County jail, facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

Anyone with information to contact detective Kaitlyn Revel at (925) 603-5864. The case number is #22-13236.