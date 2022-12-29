Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
5
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Concord police arrest man for Christmas sexual assault, kidnap

By Tony Hicks
Published 
Concord
Bay City News Foundation

Concord police arrest man for sexual assault, kidnapping on Christmas

Concord police are looking for anyone who may have had contact with a man they arrested on Christmas for alleged sexual assault and kidnapping.

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police are looking for anyone who may have had contact with a man they arrested on Christmas for alleged sexual assault and kidnapping.   

On the afternoon of Dec. 25, police say a woman was walking on Wilson Lane, near Dianda Drive, when 27-year-old Michael Anton approached her and offered her food. 

When the woman refused, Anton allegedly grabbed her, sexually assaulted her, and attempted to kidnap her.     

The woman said she fought Anton off and he fled in a white 2001 Chevrolet Blazer. 

Police found the van's license plate number and arrested Anton that evening.   

Anton is Contra Costa County jail, facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges.     

Anyone with information to contact detective Kaitlyn Revel at (925) 603-5864. The case number is #22-13236.     