Concord police officers deliver food order after driver is arrested

One East Bay customer was still able to receive their food order despite their delivery driver being arrested.

On Saturday, Concord police said officers pulled over a man driving a suspected stolen motorcycle without plates.

Officials said the driver told officers he was a food delivery driver and was worried about completing his delivery on time.

Police said the driver asked if they could drop off the order to help preserve his "5-star" rating on the food service app, and officers obliged after taking him into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police arrest a delivery driver for a stolen motorcycle and deliver the order to help preserve the man's 5-star rating.

The Concord customer successfully got their food with a side of sirens.

Police didn't say if they believe the man stole the motorcycle but said the man will face charges relating to theft.

