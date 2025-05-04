Concord police officers deliver food order after driver is arrested
CONCORD, Calif. - One East Bay customer was still able to receive their food order despite their delivery driver being arrested.
On Saturday, Concord police said officers pulled over a man driving a suspected stolen motorcycle without plates.
Officials said the driver told officers he was a food delivery driver and was worried about completing his delivery on time.
Police said the driver asked if they could drop off the order to help preserve his "5-star" rating on the food service app, and officers obliged after taking him into custody.
The Concord customer successfully got their food with a side of sirens.
Police didn't say if they believe the man stole the motorcycle but said the man will face charges relating to theft.
The Source: Concord Police Department